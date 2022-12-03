64º

Local News

Officer hospitalized, 3 suspects in custody after shooting in Corpus Christi, police say

Details on what led to the shooting are limited

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Shooting, Crime, Corpus Christi, Police
Police lights at a crime scene.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – An officer was shot and hospitalized and three suspects are in custody after a shooting in Corpus Christi, according to Corpus Christi Police Department.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the 6100 block of South Padre Island Drive.

Details on what led to the shooting are limited, but police said an officer was shot during the gunfire exchange and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

A suspect was also shot and hospitalized for his injuries, according to CCPD. Two other suspects are in custody and police said there are no other arrests pending.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter