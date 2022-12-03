Officer hospitalized, 3 suspects in custody after shooting in Corpus Christi, police say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – An officer was shot and hospitalized and three suspects are in custody after a shooting in Corpus Christi, according to Corpus Christi Police Department.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the 6100 block of South Padre Island Drive.

Details on what led to the shooting are limited, but police said an officer was shot during the gunfire exchange and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

A suspect was also shot and hospitalized for his injuries, according to CCPD. Two other suspects are in custody and police said there are no other arrests pending.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.