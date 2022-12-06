From her ‘love of animals and pizza’, Maranda Mathis, 11, remembered as sweet girl

Editor’s note: This article is part of a KSAT 12 special project Remembering the Victims of the Robb Elementary School.

There’s something about her cute smile and kind eyes.

Maranda Mathis’s sweet personality was evident in her pictures.

Her mother, Deanna Gornto, said she had a “kind heart.”

Maranda Mathis, 11, also had a lot in common with her peers.

“She had a love for unicorns and mermaids, but she also loved wolves. She enjoyed the [colors] purple and pink. She loved pizza, tacos and boneless wings.”

Maranda was also outdoorsy.

“She loved being outside…she would collect rocks…shells, feathers as well.”

“I want people to remember her by her love of animals. I want them to remember her smile and beautiful eyes,” added Gornto.

Maranda Mathis' cross stands at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) (Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

