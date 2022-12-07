Armored Humvee stolen from San Marcos US Army Reserve Center

A Humvee was stolen from the US Army Reserve Center at 2850 Leah Avenue on Nov. 22, according to San Marcos police.

SAN MARCOS, Texas – An armored Humvee was stolen late last month from the US Army Reserve Center in San Marcos, police officials confirmed late Tuesday.

The up-armored Humvee, which includes a gun turret, was taken from the vehicle depot at 2850 Leah Avenue sometime between the evening of November 22 and the morning of November 28 after a suspect or suspects entered a fenced-in area.

The Humvee does not have any weapons or sensitive electronics inside of it, an SMPD spokeswoman said via email Tuesday night.

SMPD shared images of a similar equipped and colored Humvee, a multipurpose military vehicle with a starting value of around $160,000.

Vehicle number ‘399 TPC A1-6′ is displayed on the front and rear bumper, officials said.

An “attempt to locate” alert was shared by SMPD with area law enforcement agencies last week.

Anyone with information on the Humvee’s location is asked to contact Detective Raven with the San Marcos Police Department at 512-781-8997.