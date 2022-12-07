Uvalde teacher Eva Mireles honored by Lizzo at People’s Choice Awards

Eva Mireles, 4th grade teacher at Robb Elementary school was among the victims of the May 24, 2022 school shooting in Uvalde

Pop star Lizzo honored slain Uvalde teacher Eva Mireles during her acceptance speech for the People’s Champion Award at the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday night.

Mireles’ sister, Maggie Mireles-Thomas, was on stage with Lizzo along with 17 other activists, including the mother of Breonna Taylor.

“Her sister Eva Mireles was a teacher and a hero who lost her life protecting her students at a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas,” Lizzo said. “Maggie is continuing her fight ... of senseless and despicable gun violence that has become far too common.”

In a Facebook post before the ceremony, Mireles-Thomas said she was going to “make sure everyone knows who my sister is.”

Mireles, a fourth-grade teacher, was killed when an 18-year-old gunman attacked Robb Elementary School on May 24. Mireles, fellow teacher Irma Garcia, and 19 students were killed.

Mireles’ daughter, Adalynn, told ABC News that her mother shielded her students from the gunman and died protecting her students.

“When I heard that she jumped in front of her students, I think my first thought was, ‘Of course, of course she would,’” Adalynn said. “That’s just her. That’s just who she was.”

According to the school’s website, she had been teaching for 17 years.

Lizzo was given the award based on her influence on people and her effort to empower others, according to E! News.

“I am here tonight, because to be an icon isn’t about how long you have had your platform,” Lizzo said. “Being an icon is what you do with that platform. Ever since the beginning of my career, I have used my platform to amplify marginalized voices, so tonight I am sharing this honor.”

