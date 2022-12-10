North New Braunfels Phase 1 Project impacts neighborhood, residents want progress

SAN ANTONIO – The North New Braunfels Phase 1 Project on the East Side promises to improve bridges, sidewalks and streets, but people are ready to see that promise fulfilled.

Dips, cracks and incomplete work describe the current condition of the street area.

Oscar Castro lives in a different part of town but when he travels east in the North New Braunfels Street area, he compares driving through the construction area to a maze.

“I have to kind of circle around through the neighborhood, through different four-way stops to get to her house and then try to figure out a way to get back to this main street,” Castro said.

According to records from Public Works, this project started back in November of last year and it’s supposed to be completed by August 2023. We spoke to a couple of business owners in the area and they told KSAT 12 off-camera that it is impacting sales.

However, for some residents like Ramon Luis, they see the construction differently.

“This side of town is blessed because we haven’t seen any change around here in a minute,” Luis said.

He grew up in the area where construction is underway. He said even though the work is not complete, it already looks better than before.

“All of this used to be bad but now it’s coming around. The sidewalks are coming through,” he explained. He added that his family is looking forward to the sidewalk development.

“My wife, she’s handicapped. She has to have accessibility to sidewalks and stuff like that. That’s what I see now and that’s good,” he said.

KSAT 12 contacted the spokesperson for Public Works by phone Friday afternoon. We asked whether this project is still on schedule and when the first phase will be complete.

We have been told they are working on answers. This is an ongoing developing story.