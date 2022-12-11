Man arrested after attacking girlfriend for refusing to lend him $200, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 69-year-old man is behind bars after San Antonio police said he attacked his girlfriend at her South Side home for refusing to lend him $200.

Albert Lazarine is charged with injury to elderly - bodily injury. He was arrested Sunday, Dec. 11, according to Bexar County court records.

The charge stems from an incident on March 5, 2022 at a home in the 500 block of E. Harlan Avenue. The pair are dating and have been living together at his girlfriend’s home.

Police said Lazarine became “very angry” because his 78-year-old partner refused to give him money after he asked her for it.

The situation escalated when Lazarine threw a bowl of cereal in her direction, took her phone, her keys and punched her on the side of her face, according to SAPD.

When officers arrived, they found the victim had also been injured on the back of her hand from when Lazarine took the keys, an affidavit states.

A witness across the street captured the incident on video. Police said Lazarine was seen “aggressively” approaching the woman in the video and was heard asking for his keys.

Authorities said it was apparent that there was a struggle between them and Lazarine’s girlfriend could be heard shouting, “Why are you hitting me? No. Don’t break my phone.”

He eventually left her alone and the video ended, police said.

Officers searched the area for Albert but were unsuccessful. Later in the investigation, he was identified in a single photo lineup, police said.

Lazarine is being held in the Bexar County Jail. His bond is set at $10,000.

