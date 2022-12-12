UT head men’s basketball coach Chris Beard arrested for choking woman, Austin police say

The University of Texas head men’s basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested on Monday morning on a domestic assault charge, according to records with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

Beard, 49, was booked at the Travis County Jail at 4:18 a.m. and charged with assault on a family/household member impeding breath circulation, records show. That’s a third-degree felony charge.

In a news release on Monday afternoon, Austin police said they responded to a home in the 1900 block of Vista Lane in the Tarrytown neighborhood at 12:15 a.m. for a disturbance call.

Responding officers found a woman who said she was choked and assaulted by Beard, police said.

His attorney Perry Minton, however, told the Austin American-Statesman that Beard “should have never been arrested.”

“The complainant wants him released immediately and all charges dismissed. It is truly inconceivable,” Minton said.

In a statement, the university told the Associated Press that it is “aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process.”

This is Beard’s second season with the Longhorns, which are ranked No. 2 in the AP poll with a 7-1 record this season. He received his bachelor’s degree from UT in 1995.

Before heading back to Austin, Beard was the head coach for Texas Tech for five seasons and led the team to the 2019 championship game. He went 112-55 with the Red Raiders.

Texas hosts Rice on Monday night.

