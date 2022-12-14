Accidental shooting sends man to hospital in critical condition, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was taken to an area hospital following an accidental shooting on the city’s Southeast Side early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. at a home in the 800 block of East Highland Boulevard, not far from Rigsby Avenue and South Hackberry Street.

According to police, the man was shot in the face after mishandling a gun. He was taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center, where at last check, he was listed in critical condition.

Police said two other people were also in the home at the time of the shooting. They were not hurt.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.