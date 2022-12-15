KSAT poll shows majority of people want horse-drawn carriages banned in downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – When it comes to a proposal to ban horse-drawn carriages in San Antonio, KSAT readers were almost split in the middle about it.

Councilmembers Jalen McKeen Rodriguez of District 2 and Phyllis Viagran of District 3 submitted a Council Consideration Request on Nov. 30 to ban horse-drawn carriages in downtown San Antonio because of what they’re calling the “inhumane” treatment of animals.

They also said they have a negative environmental impact due to increased traffic congestion.

KSAT asked readers for their opinion on the proposal.

Results from the poll — which was taken by more than 3,000 KSAT.com readers across the nation — show that overall, about 52% of people supported the idea of banning horse-drawn carriages, and about 48% of people believed they should stay legal.

Data from poll takers who reside in San Antonio specifically shows that about 57% of locals said “yes” to the ban and 43% said “no.”

Should San Antonio ban horse-drawn carriages? (KSAT)

Out of all the participants in KSAT’s poll, about 30 said they reside in the downtown ZIP codes of 78204 and 78205. Fourteen people in those ZIP codes supported the ban — or about 47%.

The downtown area lies within District 1.

The CCR calls for the phasing out of horse-drawn carriages and would prohibit the use of horses with carriage rides by the end of 2023. It would also establish a program to support workers in the transition to electric carriages and pedicabs.

McKee-Rodriguez and Viagran want to include the proposal on the agenda at the earliest governance committee meeting possible.

Adriana Rocha Garcia of District 4, Ana Sandoval of District 7 and Manny Pelaez of District 8 have also said they support the CCR.

Should San Antonio ban horse-drawn carriages? Vote below:

WATCH: Carriage operators weigh in after proposed ban on horse-drawn carriages

Read also: