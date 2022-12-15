State Sen. Roland Gutierrez to testify in congressional hearing on the Uvalde shooting, gun violence solutions

(Jae C. Hong, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

State Sen. Roland Gutierrez and the sister of a Uvalde student killed in the May 24 massacre will speak during a congressional hearing on gun violence on Thursday morning.

The hearing, “Examining Uvalde: The Search for Bipartisan Solutions to Gun Violence” from the House of Representatives Committee on the Judiciary, is being held for survivors, victims’ families and lawmakers to advocate for tougher gun laws.

The witness list includes Faith Mata, the sister of Tess Mata, a 10-year-old girl who died at Robb Elementary School when an 18-year-old gunman opened fire inside two classrooms.

Dr. Roy Guerrero, Uvalde’s only pediatrician at the time of the shooting, will also speak. During a congressional hearing in June, Guerrero described the horrors, chaos and shock from May 24.

“I know I’ll never forget what I saw that day,” he said in that hearing.

While Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has not called for a special session to adopt stricter gun laws in the nearly seven months since the shooting, in June, President Joe Biden signed the most sweeping gun violence bill in decades.

The legislation will toughen background checks for the youngest gun buyers, keep firearms from more domestic violence offenders and help states put in place red flag laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people adjudged to be dangerous.

The president called it “a historic achievement.”

The hearing is slated to start at 9 a.m. Thursday in Washington D.C.

