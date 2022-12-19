48º

Elementary school student wins regional holiday card contest

Clear Spring Elementary student Khloe Reininger’s art project was chosen from hundreds of entries

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Clear Spring Elementary student Khloe Reininger created this year’s winning design for the ESC-20 Holiday Card (Comal ISD)

A fourth-grade student is the winner of 2022 Education Service Center Region 20 holiday card art contest.

The art project submitted by Khloe Reininger from Clear Spring Elementary was chosen from hundreds of entries due to its design originality, according to a news release.

Khloe’s art piece featured Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer walking in a winter wonderland with “peace” written across the top.

“I try to encourage students to enter community art contests and art shows whenever the opportunity comes up,” Clear Spring Elementary art teacher Tammy Mendenhall said. “We really try to get our students’ artwork into the community for everyone to enjoy and to see their talent.”

