Local air travelers among millions grounded, delayed by winter weather

More than 3.000 flights canceled nationwide

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Steven Chavez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio travelers are among millions nationwide whose holiday travel plans have been interrupted by flight cancellations and delays.

The winter weather was expected to lead to more than 3,000 cancellations across the country Friday.

As of early morning, screens showing departures and arrivals at San Antonio International Airport reflected only a handful of flights that were impacted.

As of early Friday, there were only a few cancellations or delays. However, travelers' concerns had to do with what would await them as they tried to make connecting flights in other cities. (KSAT 12 News)

However, some travelers had concerns about what awaited them as they traveled to other cities for connecting flights.

“We’re going from here to Denver and Denver is our problem area,” said Melanie Funk, who was traveling with her daughter and husband to Hawaii.

San Antonio's airport was extra busy Friday morning with travelers hoping to make it home for the holidays. (KSAT 12 News)

The trip was a graduation present for her daughter, Ashley, who just completed her Master’s degree.

“I’m just going with the flow right now, kind of being, like, it will happen when it happens,” said Ashley, trying not to worry.

Marva Williams, meanwhile, had made peace with her travel troubles Thursday night, when she was notified her flight to Houston would be delayed.

“This winter blast is just throwing everything out,” Williams said. “Our flight was originally planned for 6:30 and it was delayed until 7:10 so that’s not so bad.”

Williams and her family ultimately were headed to visit relatives in Memphis.

They were able to use the flight delay to their advantage and sleep a bit later.

However, the airport terminals Friday morning were filled with people who had bedded down where they could, sleeping without knowing exactly when they might make it home for the holidays.

More than 3,000 flights nationwide were canceled due to a winter weather blast that swept the country. (KSAT 12 News)

