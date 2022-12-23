Recycle your Christmas tree, get free mulch through City of San Antonio drop-off centers

SAN ANTONIO – You could just cut up your real Christmas tree and throw it away after the holidays, but a much better choice would be to give it a second life by “tree-cycling” it for mulch.

The City of San Antonio Solid Waste Management will be hosting four centers throughout January for customers to recycle their live Christmas trees.

“Christmas trees are a beautiful tradition,” said Solid Waste Marketing Manager Marcus Lee in a press release. “When the season ends, if you take your Christmas tree to any of the Tree-cycling drop-off locations you renew its beauty by giving it back to the earth to help new trees grow - not to the landfill where its life cycle stops permanently.”

Only live trees will be accepted; no live garlands or wreaths. Make sure the tree is free from any decorations, lights or stands and cut it in half if it’s taller than six feet, and then take it to any of these drop-off centers:

Bitters Brush Drop-Off Center at 1800 Wurzbach Parkway, 78216 Jan. 2-14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Culebra Road Drop-Off Center at 7030 Culebra Road, 78238 Jan. 3-6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 7 from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 10-13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 14 from 8 a.m. to noon

Frio City Road Drop-Off Center at 1531 Frio City Road, 78226 Jan. 3-6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 7 from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 10-13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 14 from 8 a.m. to noon

Rigsby Road Drop-Off Center at 2755 Rigsby Road, 78222 Jan. 3-6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 7 from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 10-13 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 14 from 8 a.m. to noon



San Antonio residents with green organic bins can also place smaller trees in them for their normal collection dates. Don’t put the tree inside a bag and be sure the cart lid is able to close completely or it will not be picked up.

The mulch will be available for free from the Bitters brush location starting in mid-January while supplies last.

People can also drop their live trees to Atlas Organics for recycling.

Atlas Organics at 8963 Nelson Road, 78252 Jan. 2-14 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



The company will offer a 23% discount on the purchase of one yard of premium compost.

“This is a great offer opportunity for the citizens of San Antonio,” said Solid Waste Director David Newman in a press release. “I hope they will take Atlas up on their offer for some premium and wonderfully rich San Antonio Compost.”

