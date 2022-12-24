Family of five displaced after space heater causes house fire overnight, fire officials say

A family of five is displaced after their West Side home went up in flames overnight, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

SAN ANTONIO – A family of five is displaced after their West Side home went up in flames overnight, according to San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened at 11:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Meadow Trail Drive.

When fire crews arrived, they found a space heater had caused a fire in one of the bedrooms.

The flames spread quickly in the bedroom but were contained, according to SAFD. The family -- two children and three adults -- were inside the home at the time of the fire but they all made it out safely.

No injuries were reported, but the home sustained significant damage.

SAFD said the family did have another place to stay. The investigation continues.

Also on KSAT: