Two suspects arrested in separate drug cases in Kerr County, sheriff’s office says

KERR COUNTY, Texas – The Kerr County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects in separate cases involving drugs, one of which ended in a pursuit.

Undercover investigators with KCSO’s Special Operations Division set up a sale for a pound of marijuana with one suspect around 8 p.m. on Dec. 21.

Jon Arturo Vernon, 24, of San Antonio, was arrested, and investigators seized 1.42 pounds of cannabis, officials said.

He was booked into the Kerr County Jail on one count of Delivery of Marijuana (>1/4 oz to 5 lbs.). He’s being held on a parole violation, KCSO said. A bond for the new charge has not been set.

Suspect leads deputies on chase

Two hours after the arrest, in an unrelated case, the Special Operations Division arranged a sale with a suspect for 7 grams of methamphetamine.

Deputies with the Central Texas Criminal Interdiction Unit attempted to stop the vehicle driven by Ben Anthony Camareno, 35, of San Antonio, officials said.

Camareno drove away from the scene in a Ford SUV and led deputies on a pursuit on I-10 East that lasted some 25 miles and reached speeds up to 90 mph, according to KCSO.

The pursuit ended near Mile Marker 534 on I-10 East after Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies used spike strips to stop the vehicle.

Camareno and a female passenger were detained at the scene, KCSO said. He was charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Penalty Group 1 <=400g, Tampering with Evidence and Evading in a Motor Vehicle.

He also had a warrant out of Bexar County for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond information was not immediately available.

