KSAT to launch mental wellness video podcast ‘From Living in Silence to Living Out Loud’ with host Talli Dolge

Did you know that one in five people live with a mental illness in the United States? I am one of these people.

I’m Talli Dolge and I could not be more excited to bring you our new mental health and wellness podcast with KSAT, called From Living In Silence to Living Out Loud.

Each month, starting in January 2023, we will be bringing together community leaders, experts and people who are living every day with a mental illness to discuss various mental health and wellness topics.

This podcast will continue to open the conversation surrounding a topic that has been kept a secret for far too long.

Together we will explore these brave, resilient and life-changing stories… and, bonus, we will be answering your questions as they pertain to each episode. Do you have a question or topic you would like to be addressed? Let us know in the comment section below.

Starting in January 2023, you can find us on all podcast platforms, KSAT’s YouTube channel, KSAT.com and KSAT+, the free streaming app for Smart TVs.

We can’t wait to have you join us!

About host Talli Dolge

Talli Dolge is a vocal mental health and wellness advocate who lives in San Antonio.

Talli has been a mental health contributor with KSAT since the beginning of the Covid 19 pandemic began in 2020.

She earned her Master’s Degree in Counseling Education from SUNY(State University of New York).

Talli is the Founder and Creator of the Mobile Mental Wellness Collaborative. The unique program provides a holistic approach to mental wellness by bringing services right into the school districts. This program works to eliminate transportation, cost, and language barriers by bringing wraparound, no-cost mental wellness services to not only students, but their families, teachers, and district staff.

Talli currently is working as a national mental health and wellness consultant; helping foundations and nonprofits build sustainable mental health programs.

She also currently serves on the UTSA College for Health, Community, and Policy Advisory Council. She was a 2022 Distinguished Speaker for SA Health Cell and was featured in the SA Lights section of the SA Express-News in August 2022.

She has an outstanding history of leadership and service in the mental health community, as well as in previous positions with Jewish Family Service of San Antonio, the Witte Museum and Walt Disney World.

Each month she will bring community leaders, experts, and people living with mental illness to talk about various mental health and wellness topics.