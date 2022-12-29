Watch demolition of iconic Regal Fiesta movie theater sign ahead of apartment complex development

SAN ANTONIO – Koontz Corporation is transforming the iconic Regal Fiesta movie theatre and Fiesta Trail shopping mall into an apartment complex.

Located at 12631 Vance Jacks Road, demolition of the theatre was completed Wednesday, enabling the construction of the Savory Apartments complex to begin.

According to a release, Koontz corporation hopes to provide more housing in the growing city.

“San Antonio is our home and one of the fastest-growing, most exciting cities in the nation, with a flourishing diverse economy and a rich cultural heritage,” said Koontz Corporation President and CEO Bart Koontz. “It is a wonderful place to live and work, and anytime we can enrich our city’s infrastructure by offering high-quality residential spaces, we are proud to do so.”

The Savoy Apartments will offer 300 one- and two-bedroom apartment residences, including two swimming pools, two large courtyards, and a dog park.

“We are excited to be breaking ground on this high-quality multi-family residential development,” said Koontz. “Due to the ideal location and ample nearby retail and restaurant choices, introducing this residential project essentially makes it the kind of mixed-use development that is in high demand and will have strong appeal for young professionals.”

Regal Fiesta 16 opened in 1996 and was once the largest movie theater in San Antonio. Over the years, it transitioned into a “dollar theater” showing movies at a discount after their initial runs. The COVID-19 pandemic led to its permanent closure at the start of 2021.

You can watch a video of the demolition of the theater’s iconic signage in the video player at the top of this article.