Donating blood today will give someone else a chance at tomorrow

Mark out some time this month and give blood during the KSAT Community University Health blood drive.

Stephanie Leonard, Special Events Coordinator

SAN ANTONIO – The blood supply remains critically low, and donors are needed to meet the demand.

Blood can be among the first lines of defense in saving someone’s life and it’s one of the selfless and easiest ways to give back to your community. If you’re a first-time donor or a donation pro, schedule an appointment with University Health to donate blood this January.

Every blood type is special, every blood type is needed, and you are more qualified than you think! Qualified donors are at least 17-years-old and weigh at least 115 pounds.

What to know before you go!

  • Book your appointment: CLICK HERE
  • Avoid fatigue, stay hydrated.
  • Donors are encouraged to eat 3 hours prior to donating blood.
  • If you have any questions call, 210.358.2812.

