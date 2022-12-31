46º

San Antonio rideshare drivers prepare for busy New Year’s Eve

Uber and Lyft drivers anticipate surge in rideshare requests on New Year’s Eve and Day

Allysa Cole, Reporter

Adam Barraza, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – Rideshare companies are gearing up for New Year’s Eve celebrations, with drivers preparing for a surge of requests.

When you think of New Year’s Eve, you might think of parties and drinking. Those thoughts fall in line with research from Alcohol.org that shows New Year’s Eve is the number one binge-drinking holiday among American adults. It’s part of the reason why Uber and Lyft drivers like Capone De Leon are preparing for a big night with anticipation of a surge of rideshare requests.

“I’m probably going to work from about three in the afternoon until about 10 at night. That should get me the afternoon ride home traffic and getting people to the parties,” De Leon said.

He’s driving on New Year’s Eve to make extra money for his family.

“I need to get out there and hustle,” he said.

De Leon said the job has its challenges, including fighting traffic while chauffeuring intoxicated passengers. His message for riders this year is to keep “rideshare etiquette” in mind.

“The young people really tip. The older generation don’t tip. [These] apps that we’re using are taking something like 60% of our income,”

De Leon says his mission on New Year’s Eve is to ensure his riders get home safely.

“I’m so proud when I see young people making that choice to take an Uber or a Lyft, so they don’t drive. That’s the greatest thing,” he said.

Bexar County authorities say New Year’s Eve and Day are the deadliest times of the year for DWI-related crashes.

San Antonio police will have additional officers throughout the city keeping an eye out for drunk drivers.

Rideshare companies are gearing up for New Year's Eve celebrations, with drivers preparing for a surge of requests

