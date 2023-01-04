A musical version of Pretty Woman is coming to the Majestic Theatre in January

Musical version of Pretty Woman is headed to the Majestic Theatre

SAN ANTONIO – Pretty Woman, the musical, is stopping in the Alamo City this month.

The touring production will stop at the Majestic Theatre at 224 E Houston St. show from Jan. 10-15.

Based on the popular 1990′s movie, the musical follows a woman’s life-altering story filled with drama, romance, and comedy.

The Company of Pretty Woman: The Musical (Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade)

The story centers around Vivian Ward, a prostitute looking to change her life. A chance encounter with CEO and businessman Edward Lewis takes both characters on a transformative adventure.

Because of the language, sensuality, and brief drug use in the story, the performance is recommended for ages 12 and up, according to a release.

Tickets can be found online.