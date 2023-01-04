74º

LIVE

Local News

A musical version of Pretty Woman is coming to the Majestic Theatre in January

Touring performance will be in town from Jan. 10-15

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Pretty Woman, Musical, Majestic Theatre, Things To Do, San Antonio, Downtown
Musical version of Pretty Woman is headed to the Majestic Theatre (Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade)

SAN ANTONIO – Pretty Woman, the musical, is stopping in the Alamo City this month.

The touring production will stop at the Majestic Theatre at 224 E Houston St. show from Jan. 10-15.

Based on the popular 1990′s movie, the musical follows a woman’s life-altering story filled with drama, romance, and comedy.

The Company of Pretty Woman: The Musical (Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade)

The story centers around Vivian Ward, a prostitute looking to change her life. A chance encounter with CEO and businessman Edward Lewis takes both characters on a transformative adventure.

Because of the language, sensuality, and brief drug use in the story, the performance is recommended for ages 12 and up, according to a release.

Tickets can be found online.

The Company of Pretty Woman: The Musical (Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade)

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

email