Large fire destroys home on Southeast Side, at least one person displaced, SAFD says

Cause of fire is still under investigation

Cody King, Digital Journalist

John Paul Barajas, Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

A home on the Southeast Side was leveled and destroyed by a large fire Wednesday afternoon, leaving at least one person displaced, according to San Antonio Fire Department. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A home on the Southeast Side was leveled and destroyed by a large fire Wednesday afternoon, leaving at least one person displaced, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Denver Boulevard, near South Mittiman and South Walters Streets.

Fire crews had to fight the flames defensively, but the fire led to the collapse of the home. No one was inside at the time, according to SAFD.

No injuries were reported among area residents. However, one firefighter did sustain an ankle injury.

None of the surrounding homes were damaged and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

