67º

LIVE

Local News

Driver killed in Northeast Side crash along with 2 siblings failed to yield to SUV, police say

According to relatives, siblings were running errand at time of crash

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

Tags: Traffic, SAPD, San Antonio, Northeast side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say it appears a driver who was killed in a Sunday night crash along with two of her siblings failed to yield the right of way to the other vehicle.

The car carrying the three family members was T-boned by an SUV on Thousand Oaks near Alamo Blanco after 10 p.m.

RELATED: 3 siblings out running errand killed in rollover crash on city’s Northeast Side, relatives say

It then rolled over and slammed into a concrete base and utility pole, knocking down power lines.

At the scene, officers did not assign blame to either driver.

However, a report released Monday morning stated that the driver of the car made a left turn from Thousand Oaks toward Alamo Blanco in the path of the Jeep Cherokee SUV, which had the right of way.

Relatives of those who were killed were still in disbelief as they showed up at the site before daybreak Monday.

They told KSAT 12 News that the three included a 20-year-old woman and her two brothers, 10 and soon-to-be 18.

The relatives say the siblings were on their way to a store about three blocks from their home when the crash happened.

They say the three were running an errand, going to buy medicine for their mother.

Family members say when they failed to return home, their mother went out looking for them and came upon the crash scene.

The driver of the SUV, meanwhile, was taken to a hospital as a precaution, police said.

The police report said investigators determined he was not intoxicated and not at fault in the crash.

Officers said when the power lines fell they also damaged a pickup that was driving by.

It did not appear the driver of that truck suffered any injuries.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter

Azian Bermea is a photojournalist at KSAT.

email