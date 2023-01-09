Driver killed in Northeast Side crash along with 2 siblings failed to yield to SUV, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say it appears a driver who was killed in a Sunday night crash along with two of her siblings failed to yield the right of way to the other vehicle.

The car carrying the three family members was T-boned by an SUV on Thousand Oaks near Alamo Blanco after 10 p.m.

It then rolled over and slammed into a concrete base and utility pole, knocking down power lines.

At the scene, officers did not assign blame to either driver.

However, a report released Monday morning stated that the driver of the car made a left turn from Thousand Oaks toward Alamo Blanco in the path of the Jeep Cherokee SUV, which had the right of way.

Relatives of those who were killed were still in disbelief as they showed up at the site before daybreak Monday.

They told KSAT 12 News that the three included a 20-year-old woman and her two brothers, 10 and soon-to-be 18.

The relatives say the siblings were on their way to a store about three blocks from their home when the crash happened.

They say the three were running an errand, going to buy medicine for their mother.

Family members say when they failed to return home, their mother went out looking for them and came upon the crash scene.

The driver of the SUV, meanwhile, was taken to a hospital as a precaution, police said.

The police report said investigators determined he was not intoxicated and not at fault in the crash.

Officers said when the power lines fell they also damaged a pickup that was driving by.

It did not appear the driver of that truck suffered any injuries.