Bexar County chief public defender to resign

Michael Young, the Bexar County chief public defender, has announced his resignation effective Feb. 1.

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Chief Public Defender Michael Young intends to resign Feb. 1, officials confirmed to KSAT Tuesday.

In a Dec. 27 resignation letter sent to county commissioners and then-County Judge Nelson Wolff, Young wrote that it was time to pursue other interests and opportunities to serve.

Young’s office provides legal representation to indigent defendants who would otherwise not be able to afford an attorney.

He served as chief since 2015.

Young wrote in his resignation letter that under his leadership, the number of courts with a fulltime public defender assigned to it has expanded as has the size of his office’s staff.

Young did not respond to an email sent Tuesday seeking comment on his resignation.

Also on KSAT.com: