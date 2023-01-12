2 people seen breaking into Clemens High School, carrying fire extinguishers around campus

Schertz police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who broke into Clemens High School on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – Schertz police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who broke into a school in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District over the weekend.

Police said the incident occurred on Saturday morning at Clemens High School.

Details about the incident are unknown, but photos posted by police on Facebook show a man and woman with fire extinguishers inside the school.

Police said they gained entry by force.

“For clarity and to eliminate any confusion, the school was not left unlocked,” police said in a Facebook post.

KSAT has reached out to Schertz police and the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District for more information.

Anyone who recognizes the man and woman is asked to contact police at 210-619-1262 or the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 877-403-TIPS (8477).

