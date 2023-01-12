St. Mary’s Strip businesses must compete for city funding to recoup lost profits

SAN ANTONIO – A one-two punch of COVID-19 and construction could be the fall of several small businesses. San Antonio is now providing financial aid in the form of the COVID-Construction Recovery Grant Program.

San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh approved allocating $2.25 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for direct grants. Businesses who qualify can get a maximum of $35,000. Businesses in 15 construction corridors are eligible to apply.

“It’s not enough to make everyone whole. My goal is, let’s make sure nobody goes out of business,” District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo said.

Bravo has two of the construction corridors in his district. He said unfortunately, the resources being made available are limited.

“It’s going to be a competitive process and the idea is going to be to structure it in a way where whoever needs the most help will get the most help,” Bravo said.

Bravo says the plan is to start the application process in February and start sending money in April. A month before, in March, two-way traffic is expected to be open on the St. Mary’s strip. Businesses however, say they won’t make it that long.