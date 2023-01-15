2023 MLK march preparations underway at Pittman-Sullivan Park

San Antonio – Organizers spent the weekend preparing for San Antonio’s annual Martin Luther King, Jr. march that is set for Monday.

March 2020 is the last time the Martin Luther King, Jr. commission held an in-person march. Coordinators say there was an estimated 300,000 people in attendance. This year, organizers anticipate an additional 100,000 people.

In September 2022, the San Antonio City Council awarded the MLK commission of $300,000 for related initiatives.

Commission Chairman, Dwyane Robinson, says this means there will be more activities, an upgrade in staging, and better organization overall.

The theme this year is “Together we can be THE dream.”

Robinson says “diversity” is the key part that makes San Antonio’s event stand out from others across the country.

“As long as we’re still around his dream will continue to exist and to be manifested. I honestly would say there are some things that are going on today that Doctor King would truly be disappointed in so we still have work to do,” Robinson said.

The march will start at the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. academy at 10 a.m., followed by the park celebration at Pittman-Sullivan Park.

CLICK HERE more information on the march and surrounding events.