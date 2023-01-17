79º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Dallas Cowboys fans ranked top bandwagon team for ‘fashionable colors and logos,’ survey says

The cowboys are also voted most likely to acquire the most bandwagon fans in 2023

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Dallas Cowboys, National Football League, Dak Prescott
Dallas Cowboys fan cheer during the second round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Jae C. Hong, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A nationwide survey showed that Dallas Cowboys fans are the top-ranked bandwagon team.

The N.J. Bet survey found that fans jump on the Cowboys bandwagon for its “fashionable colors and logos.”

Known as “America’s Team,” the cowboy’s uniforms are metallic silver and royal blue with a star.

The survey showed that 64% of participants knew someone who was a bandwagon fan, but only 20% admitted to being one themselves.

Cowboys hardcore fans have shown their loyalty to the team throughout the years, as they stand proud with the team in achievements and many disappointments.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was ranked fourth for players with the largest bandwagon following.

For more Dallas Cowboys coverage, click here.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email