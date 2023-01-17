Dallas Cowboys fans ranked top bandwagon team for ‘fashionable colors and logos,’ survey says

(Jae C. Hong, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Dallas Cowboys fan cheer during the second round of the NFL football draft Friday, April 29, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

SAN ANTONIO – A nationwide survey showed that Dallas Cowboys fans are the top-ranked bandwagon team.

The N.J. Bet survey found that fans jump on the Cowboys bandwagon for its “fashionable colors and logos.”

Known as “America’s Team,” the cowboy’s uniforms are metallic silver and royal blue with a star.

The survey showed that 64% of participants knew someone who was a bandwagon fan, but only 20% admitted to being one themselves.

Cowboys hardcore fans have shown their loyalty to the team throughout the years, as they stand proud with the team in achievements and many disappointments.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was ranked fourth for players with the largest bandwagon following.

