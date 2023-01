National Popcorn Day has popped back up for another year. The annual holiday highlights the salty snack many people pair with movie theatre showings.

In recognition of the holiday, all Santikos Theatres will be offering free popcorn with the purchase of a movie ticket on Thursday, Jan.19, according to a news release.

The offer is valid all day at any Santikos Entertainment location, but there is a limit of three per customer.

