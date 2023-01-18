Man hospitalized after rollover crash at Northeast Side intersection, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was hospitalized after rolling his truck at an intersection on the city’s Northeast Side early Wednesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Eisenhauer Road, near Interstate 35.

According to police, the man was traveling westbound on Eisenhauer Road at a high-rate of speed when he hit one of the pillars under the bridge and rolled into the intersection. It’s unclear exactly why the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The injured man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, where he’s expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.