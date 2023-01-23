Shakira dethrones Bad Bunny, sets new record for Latin artist on Spotify

FILE - This Aug. 10, 2018 file photo shows Shakira performing in concert at Madison Square Garden in New York. The Board of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, a U.K.-based investment company, has acquired 100% of Grammy-winning superstar Shakiras music publishing rights. Hipgnosis made the announcement Wednesday. Shakiras catalog includes 145 songs, including Hips Dont Lie, Whenever, Wherever, La Tortura, She Wolf and Waka Waka (This Time for Africa). (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)

SAN ANTONIO – Shakira has made Spotify history by breaking the record for the most monthly listeners as a Latin artist, and she is the first woman to ever earn that spot.

As of Monday, Shakira has a total of 68.7 million monthly listeners, surpassing Bad Bunny, who previously held the title with 68 million listeners.

The Columbian artist released a statement on the new career milestone.

“I feel humbled and grateful though I’m only one among millions of women out there who have so much to say and offer. Women of all races, ages, and conditions. Thanks for your loyalty and support,” Shakira said on Twitter.

I feel humbled and grateful though I’m only one among millions of women out there who have so much to say and offer. Women of all races, ages and conditions. Thanks for your loyalty and support. ❤️ https://t.co/jnQmv7x3Zd — Shakira (@shakira) January 22, 2023

Shakira’s rise in listeners comes after the release of her latest hit, “BZRP Music Session #53,” which soared to the top of the charts.

The song also broke the record for the most-watched new Latin song in history on YouTube, with 82 million views in a 24-hour period.

In the diss track, Shakira ridicules her former partner and his new relationship, even stating she was out of his league from the start with a lyric in Spanish that translates to, “I was out of your league, which is why you’re with someone just like you.”

[Intro: Shakira]

(For guys like you, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

Oh-oh (Oh-oh)

(For guys like you, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

[Verse 1: Shakira]

Sorry, I already caught another plane

I won’t be back here, I don’t want any more disappointments

So much talk of being a champion

And when I needed you, you gave me the worst version of you

Sorry, baby, it’s been a while

Since I should have booted that cat

A she-wolf like me isn’t for rookies

[Chorus: Shakira]

A she-wolf like me isn’t for guys like you, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

For guys like you, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

I was out of your league, that’s why you’re

With someone just like you, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Oh-oh, oh-oh

[Verse 2: Shakira]

This is for you to be mortified, to chew and swallow, swallow and chew

I won’t get back with you, not if you cry, not even if you beg me

It’s clear that it’s not my fault if they criticize you

I only make music, sorry if it splashes you

You left me with your mom as a neighbor

The press at my door, and a debt with the Treasury

You thought you’d hurt me, but you made me stronger

Women no longer cry, women get paid

[Pre-Chorus: Shakira]

She’s got the name of a good person

Clearly, it’s not how it sounds

She’s got the name of a good person

Clearly

[Chorus: Shakira]

A she-wolf like me isn’t for guys like you, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

For guys like you, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

I was out of your league, that’s why you’re

With someone just like you, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Oh-oh, oh-oh

[Verse 3: Shakira]

There’s a thin line between love and hate

Don’t come back here, trust me

No hard feelings, babe, I wish you

Good luck with my so-called replacement

I don’t even know what happened

You’re acting so weird, I don’t even recognize you

I’m worth two 22-year-olds

You traded in a Ferrari for a Twingo

You traded in a Rolex for a Casio

You’re all worked up, slow down

Ah, so much time at the gym

But maybe work out your brain a bit too

Pictures wherever I go

I feel like a hostage here

But it’s all good

I can be out by tomorrow, and be my guest if you want to move her in too

[Pre-Chorus: Shakira]

She’s got the name of a good person (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

Clearly, it’s not how it sounds (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

She’s got the name of a good person (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

[Chorus: Shakira]

A she-wolf like me isn’t for guys like you, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

For guys like you, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

I was out of your league, that’s why you’re

With someone just like you, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Oh-oh, oh-oh

[Outro: Shakira]

Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (For guys, fo-fo-for guys like—)

For dudes like you, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (For guys, fo-fo-for guys like—)

I was out of your league, that’s why you’re

With someone just like you, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (It’s a wrap)

Oh-oh, oh-oh

That’s it, bye