Suspect shoots, kills 2 men on Northeast Side before calling police on himself, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man called the police on himself after he shot and killed two homeless men before leaving the scene, according to an arrest affidavit.

Police executed an arrest warrant for Jonathan Lee Alfaro, 29, on Jan. 26, according to Bexar County court records. He’s charged with capital murder - multiple persons.

His charge stems from an incident on July 8, 2022, in the 10400 block of Perrin Beitel.

Alfaro reportedly called police, stating there were two bodies behind a fence by an old Chevron gas station, an affidavit states.

When an officer arrived, he said he found the victims — a 59-year-old man and a 58-year-old man — on the ground with fatal gunshot wounds.

Police said the men, both homeless, appeared to have been shot while they slept, and there were no signs of a struggle or altercation.

Investigators were able to identify Alfaro as a person of interest based on text messages he sent to a relative, threatening to kill them, according to SAPD. He also included a photo of the two deceased men and the old gas station.

In the text messages, Alfaro said he “killed two bums behind a fence” and threatened to kill more if they did not respond, according to police.

Authorities collected two spent 9mm shell casings near the victims and two cellphones that were found across the street. They also got video evidence from several area businesses.

Alfaro was also linked to two other homicide investigations that happened earlier in July 2022. The first was a business that was struck by gunfire between July 1 and July 5.

Then on July 6, 2022, two other homeless men were found shot and killed, less than 300 yards away from where the July 8 homicide happened, an affidavit states.

Further evidence was collected and police also determined that Alfaro was the caller who reported the homicide on July 8. When talking with police, he said both of the victims had been shot in the head.

Police said that was information that was never released, and “something only a suspect would know,” an affidavit states.

Alfaro is being held in the Bexar County Jail. His bond is set at $500,000.