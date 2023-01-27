Jury in Andre McDonald trial shown ax, hatchet, other items collected during murder investigation

SAN ANTONIO – An ax, a hatchet and two cigarette lighters were among some items jurors in the murder trial of an Air Force major charged in the 2019 slaying of his wife were shown Thursday.

The items were collected from two vehicles belonging to the defendant, Andre McDonald and his wife, Andreen McDonald, FBI Special Agent David Borushko testified on Day 4 of McDonald’s trial.

Borushko told jurors that the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office asked the federal agency for help in collecting evidence from the vehicles.

The items shown in court were found in a Porsche and in a Chevrolet Malibu.

“There was a box of heavy-duty contractor garbage bag, a full-size ax, a small hatchet and a pair of work gloves,” Borushko testified. “In the cup holder, there were two lighters that were found.”

During cross-examination, defense attorney John Convery asked about the condition of the items and if they were used.

“The two axes and gloves appear to be new, but bags were open,” Borushko said.

The jury was also shown more crime scene photos and a video of where Andreen McDonald’s remains were found in a remote field in north Bexar County.

The state is at about the halfway mark with calling witnesses and could rest their case early next week.

The trial will resume at 9 a.m. Friday in the 399th District Court. Judge Frank Castro is presiding over the trial.

If found guilty of murder, McDonald faces anywhere from 5 to 99 years or life in prison.

