Santikos New Braunfels to add arcades, bowling, and sport bar

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Santikos New Braunfels will soon have more entertainment options.

The current theater is getting a remodel and will expand to add arcades, bowling and a sports bar.

Santikos purchased the former Alamo Drafthouse theater in the New Braunfels Marketplace in August of 2021.

According to a press release, the expansion will bring 50 arcade games and eight bowling lanes as well as a sports bar. The concession stands will expand with more menu options.

The theaters have already been upgraded to include fully reclining seats, the press release states.

“Our expansion will make us the largest indoor family entertainment center in New Braunfels,” said Tim Handren, Santikos CEO. “This expansion supports our mission of giving back to our community with not just dollars but experiences that will last a lifetime.”

Santikos officials said they anticipate the renovations to be completed by the fall.