Pre-K 4 SA enrollment opens Wednesday for 2023-2024 school year

SAN ANTONIO – Pre-K 4 SA will open prekindergarten enrollment for its 2023-2024 school year on Wednesday for its four education centers and the Gardendale Early Learning Program.

The application process serves families of 4-year-olds who are born on or before Sept. 1, 2023, on a first-come, first-served basis.

A press release said Pre-K 4 SA offers full-day pre-kindergarten for 3- and 4-year-olds living in the city of San Antonio and is free for qualifying students. Breakfast, lunch and snacks are included by the schools and free transportation is available to all students. An extended day learning program is included and available for working families until 6 p.m. daily.

Pre-K 4 SA said their tuition assistance and scholarship structure provide program access for San Antonio’s families who may need financial support but do not already qualify for free, high-quality pre-k through Texas Education Agency (TEA) guidelines. A scholarship calculator is available for families.

Parents of eligible students can apply online starting Feb. 1 by clicking here. Offices are open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with tours available by appointment for those interested.