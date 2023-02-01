‘Stayin Alive’: How music can help save lives

Emergencies can happen anywhere, and knowing CPR can be life-saving. The American Heart Association says when a person has a cardiac arrest, survival depends on immediately receiving CPR from someone nearby.

Ninety percent of people who suffer cardiac arrests outside of a hospital die, the association said. That’s why knowing CPR can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival.

But did you know music can also help save lives?

Hands-on CPR requires two steps. The first step is to call 9-1-1. The second step is to push hard and fast in the center of the chest to the beat of a familiar song that has 100 to 120 beats per minute.

Some of the songs that have 100 to 120 beats per minute are the following:

Stayin’ Alive – Bee Gees

Can’t Stop the Feeling – Justin Timberlake

One Dance – Drake, Wizkid, Kyla

Call Me Maybe – Carly Rae Jepsen

Just Dance – Lady Gaga, Colby O’Donis

Uptown Funk – Mark Ronson, Bruno Mars

Wannabe – Spice Girls

All-Star – Smash Mouth

You can find the full list of songs on the American Heart Association’s website. You can also use the American Heart Association’s Spotify playlist to find songs that assist with keeping you on the rate.

For more information on CPR, visit the American Heart Associations’ website at https://www.heart.org/.