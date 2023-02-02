34º

Stone Oak neighborhoods without power nearly 12 hours

Crews repaired outages Wednesday

Camelia Juarez, Reporter

Adam B. Higgins, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy crews worked all morning and into the afternoon Wednesday to restore power to homes on the North Side.

The utility said most outages were due to ice-covered tree limbs leaning on power lines or ice weighing down lines.

Lineman crews KSAT spoke with said outage repairs typically take one to three hours.

At least 2,000 people living in the Stone Oak area said they were without power into the afternoon.

One family said they left their home to find warmth.

“The inside feels pretty similar to being outside without the wind,” Trish Cantu said.

According to the CPS outage map at 5 p.m, the Stone Oak area is still impacted.

About the Authors:

Camelia Juarez is a news reporter at KSAT 12. She joined the station in 2022. Camelia comes from a station in Lubbock, Texas. Now, she is back in her hometown. She received her degree from Texas State University. In her free time, Camelia enjoys thrifting, roller-skating and spending time with family and friends.

