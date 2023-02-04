Man sentenced to 40 years in prison for setting girlfriend on fire in 2021

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Friday after being convicted of setting his girlfriend on fire.

Roberto Cocolam and the victim, Deborah Romo, were in a relationship in 2021.

The couple got into an argument, during which Cocolam turned off the water to the home and then doused the woman with gas before setting her on fire.

Romo’s granddaughter was able to save her by using a bucket of mop water that was nearby.

Cocolam was later charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and arson.

Romo’s family say they believe Cocolam should have gotten a harsher punishment.

Romo was present at the trial, while family on both sides filled parts of the courtroom as they proceeded with the sentence.