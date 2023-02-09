VIA to provide park & ride service to Alamodome for San Antonio Brahmas XFL football game

SAN ANTONIO – People attending the San Antonio Brahmas’ first XFL game can avoid parking fees and traffic by taking the VIA Park and Ride service to the Alamodome.

The Brahmas will face the St. Louis Battlehawks in their season opener.

The park and ride service will start at noon on Sunday, Feb. 19 from the Crossroads Park & Ride at 151 Crossroads Blvd. to the Alamodome, with service ending at 2 p.m.

Return service will continue for an hour after the game ends.

Each trip is $1.30 and discounts are available for children, seniors, students and active-duty military. VIAtrans customers and children under 5 are free.

Customers can pay by cash or card at the park and ride location or pre-purchase tickets on the VIA goMobile+ app. VIA bus passes are valid for park and ride.