SAN ANTONIO – A woman riding a scooter was hit by a vehicle while crossing an intersection in downtown San Antonio, police say.

Police said the incident happened just before 10 p.m. Thursday at East Commerce and Navarro streets.

The woman, 45, rode the scooter into the crosswalk without the right of way and was hit by a vehicle, according to a police report. The vehicle did have the green light.

The woman had no noticeable injuries but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

