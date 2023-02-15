Off-duty Somerset police officer on administrative leave following shooting outside Twin Peaks over weekend

SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty Somerset police officer who shot a man outside a Twin Peaks over the weekend is on administrative leave, according to the Somerset police chief.

The shooting happened on Southwest Loop 410 late Saturday night.

San Antonio police say the off-duty officer was working as a security guard at the time. The suspect was escorted out, allegedly for being intoxicated.

During that situation, police say the suspect took the off-duty officer’s Taser and tased the officer, leading to the officer shooting the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The officer will be on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.