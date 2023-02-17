Brahmas-themed beer debuts at Alamo Beer Company ahead of XFL opener

SAN ANTONIO – Alamo Beer Company is partnering with San Antonio’s rebooted XFL team ahead of Sunday’s opener at the Alamodome.

The beer company recently unveiled its Brahmas-themed beer, which is its signature Golden American Blonde Ale.

The “Strong, Stubborn, Straight Up San Antonio” beverage is 4.7% alcohol.

The Brahmas will face off against the St. Louis Battlehawks at 2 p.m. If you’re still looking to get tickets, you can scan the QR code on a can of the Brahmas beer, or visit Ticketmaster’s website here.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is expected to be in attendance. He and several others purchased the XFL in August 2020.

On game day, the Alamo Beer Company will open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. for pre-game and after-party celebrations. Learn more here.

Also on KSAT: