Man shot in stomach found on West Side street, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found shot in the stomach on the city’s West Side early Monday morning.

Officers were called around 3 a.m. to the intersection of North Zarzamora Street and Rivas Street after receiving word of a person wounded.

According to police, a man was found shot in the stomach near Frio City Road and North Zarzamora Street and was seen by someone passing by in a vehicle. That’s when, police say, the driver of the vehicle got the man into his car and drove up the street, looking for a police officer.

The wounded man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital with a life-threatening injury. The victim’s name and age are not currently known.

SAPD said they were not able to get any information on a possible suspect. A motive for the shooting is also not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.