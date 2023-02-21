Green Book Tour to stop at some of the places listed in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – As part of Black History Month, a bus tour will travel back in time as the San Antonio African-American Community Archive and Museum visits several locations listed in the Green Book, an essential travel guide during the Jim Crow era.

The Green Book had hotels, restaurants, shops and other locations which welcomed African-American travelers.

The tour from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. on Wednesday will begin at Tony G’s Soul Food Restaurant at 915 S. Hackberry, where it will return for a “conversational happy hour.”

The tour will be led by Dr. Pamela Walker, assistant professor of history at Texas A&M San Antonio, whose 2022 methods of historical research class studied San Antonio’s “safe spots for Negro motorists.”

The bus is scheduled to stop at six locations: the Zumbro and Mason Hotels, Carter Taylor Mortuary, Hicks Beauty School, and the Three Points Beauty Parlor. They are among 10 Green Book locations with “There’s a Story Here” markers placed by the city of San Antonio Office of Historic Preservation.

Tickets are $15 for SAAACAM members and $20 for general admission.

