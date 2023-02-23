View Jupiter and Venus near the Moon just after sunset this week

A photo taken on Feb. 22, 2023 from KSAT Connect User, Mel, shows Venus and Jupiter close to the moon in the skies above San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO – Hey Venus...

The two brightest planets in our sky are getting cozy this month. Jupiter and Venus will appear close together each evening just after sunset and will be visible near the waxing crescent Moon.

The planets will continue to get closer over the next week and will be in close conjunction on March 1.

Some KSAT Connect users captured some pictures of the planets near the moon on Wednesday night.

Unfortunately, cloudy skies may prevent a repeat performance on Thursday evening.

Skies will be cloudy tonight for stargazing. (KSAT)

There is another coupling to check out this Valentine’s month. The quarter Moon and Mars will appear less than a degree apart on February 27. They will be high in the southwest after sunset, according to NASA.

Check out a few photos below and visit KSAT Connect to view others and submit your pictures.

carrie.cervantes Beautiful night 0 s 0

Mel Jupiter, Venus, Moon & Sunset Von Ormy, Texas 0 s 0

SkyWatcher (Oscar) Tonight's sunset had it all including two planets ( Jupiter and Venus) and the Moon. 0 s 0

KSAT photojournalist captured the rare astronomical event.

