76º

Local News

View Jupiter and Venus near the Moon just after sunset this week

KSAT Connect users captured some pictures of the planets near the moon

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Astronomy, Planets, Skies, Trending
A photo taken on Feb. 22, 2023 from KSAT Connect User, Mel, shows Venus and Jupiter close to the moon in the skies above San Antonio. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Hey Venus...

The two brightest planets in our sky are getting cozy this month. Jupiter and Venus will appear close together each evening just after sunset and will be visible near the waxing crescent Moon.

The planets will continue to get closer over the next week and will be in close conjunction on March 1.

Some KSAT Connect users captured some pictures of the planets near the moon on Wednesday night.

Unfortunately, cloudy skies may prevent a repeat performance on Thursday evening.

Skies will be cloudy tonight for stargazing. (KSAT)

There is another coupling to check out this Valentine’s month. The quarter Moon and Mars will appear less than a degree apart on February 27. They will be high in the southwest after sunset, according to NASA.

Check out a few photos below and visit KSAT Connect to view others and submit your pictures.

carrie.cervantes

Beautiful night

0 s
0
San Antonio
Mel

Jupiter, Venus, Moon & Sunset Von Ormy, Texas

0 s
0
San Antonio
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

Tonight's sunset had it all including two planets ( Jupiter and Venus) and the Moon.

0 s
0
San Antonio
KSAT photojournalist captured the rare astronomical event.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email