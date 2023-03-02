79º

LIVE

Local News

Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai breaks ankle on visit to Texas State Capitol

Sakai to wear a boot for a few weeks, spokesperson says

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Peter Sakai, Bexar County, Austin, San Antonio, Texas Legislature, 88th Texas Legislative Session
File: County Judge-Elect Peter Sakai sworn into office at Bexar County Courthouse

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai fractured his ankle this week, according to his spokesperson.

It happened as Sakai was at the State Capitol on a visit to meet with Texas legislators.

According to the director of communications for the county judge, Sakai was there “advocating for the needs of Bexar County residents.”

The 88th Texas Legislature’s session began Jan. 10 and runs through May 29.

Sakai will need to wear a boot for a few weeks as he recovers and will utilize a knee scooter to help him get around, the spokesperson said.

Sakai was sworn in as county judge on Jan. 1. He was elected to succeed Nelson Wolff, who retired after serving as Bexar County Judge for more than 20 years.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email