Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai breaks ankle on visit to Texas State Capitol

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai fractured his ankle this week, according to his spokesperson.

It happened as Sakai was at the State Capitol on a visit to meet with Texas legislators.

According to the director of communications for the county judge, Sakai was there “advocating for the needs of Bexar County residents.”

The 88th Texas Legislature’s session began Jan. 10 and runs through May 29.

Sakai will need to wear a boot for a few weeks as he recovers and will utilize a knee scooter to help him get around, the spokesperson said.

Sakai was sworn in as county judge on Jan. 1. He was elected to succeed Nelson Wolff, who retired after serving as Bexar County Judge for more than 20 years.