NEISD students visit outdoor museum to celebrate Texas Independence Day

SAN ANTONIO – North East Independent School District students visited a unique outdoor museum at Bradley Middle School on Texas Independence Day and experienced Texas history through hands-on learning.

“I teach my seventh and eighth graders this year about Texas history and they will come out and teach the fourth graders,” Krystine Ryan, Cabin coordinator and teacher at Bradley Middle School said.

Students explored the Mill Springs Cabin, where there are different areas including a Texas history museum and an 1800′s General store.

“Today is very special because today is our 25th anniversary of opening our grounds to our field troopers and having our first official field trip,” Ryan said.

For student Andrew Pantusa, he’s excited to step back in time and share what he’s learned with other students.

“I like telling them about all the different artifacts, because some of them have no idea what they are and when they learn about them, they’re like what!,” Pantusa said.