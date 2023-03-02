Texas opening applications for $98 million in available funds for rent, utility relief

FILE - The skyline of San Antonio's downtown business district is pictured, May 3, 2007. Eight of the 10 largest cities in the U.S. lost population during the first year of the pandemic, with only Phoenix and San Antonio gaining new residents from 2020 to 2021, according to new estimates, released Thursday, May 26, 2022, by the U.S. Census Bureau. (AP Photo/Mel Evans, File)

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Rent Relief Program has $98 million available to help people with rent and utility bills, and people will soon be able to apply for those funds.

The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs said it will reopen applications for the program between 8 a.m. March 14 and 11:59 p.m. March 28.

Those who are applying for the first time may be eligible for up to 18 months of rent and utility help, either with past due, current or future bills.

Those who applied in the past and did not receive the full 18 months of assistance can submit an additional funding request in their user account.

The agency said that applications will be processed in the order they are received. Those facing evictions will have their applications prioritized.

In a news release, TDHCA Executive Director Bobby Wilkinson said the program has helped more than 316,000 households since the pandemic.

“We continue to see a strong need for assistance, and eviction filings statewide have now returned to pre-pandemic levels. We’re thankful for the opportunity to reopen the application portal for two weeks to help more Texas tenants and landlords,” Wilkinson said.

To apply or to ask for information, visit TexasRentRelief.com or call 1-833-9TX-RENT (1-833-989-7368).

For more information on legal assistance for those facing eviction, visit texaslawhelp.org or call 855-270-7655.

