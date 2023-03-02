Texas preserve with 50-foot waterfall open for swimming reservations

One of the most scenic swimming holes in the Hill Country is open for reservations.

Hamilton Pool in Travis County, which is known for its 50-foot waterfall which cascades into a natural swimming hole, is open for reservations through May. Reservations for dates in June 2023 and beyond are not available yet.

Visitors used to be able to swim directly under the waterfall but now only a small designated area is available for swimmers due to an issue with falling rocks, according to Travis County’s website.

The trail underneath the overhanging cliff is also closed for safety concerns.

“Visitors can access the beach, but cannot walk all the way around the pool to below the waterfall. Rocks have been falling from the cliffs above the trail,” county officials said. “We continue to consult with geologists about this hazard.”

Reservations for swimming are available for two different timeslots each day. The morning reservation is 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and the afternoon is from 2 to 5:30 p.m.

Swimming isn’t guaranteed with a reservation due to bacteria levels in the water sometimes being deemed unsafe. The Hamilton Pool website will be updated each day to inform visitors of the swimming status at the preserve.

Hamilton Pool

There is a $12 fee to reserve a time slot on a designated day but keep in mind each reservation allows a maximum of eight people.

If your group is larger than eight people you will need to make additional reservations. There will be a per-person entrance fee of $8 per adult and $3 per senior to enter the reserve when your group arrives. Children 12 years and younger are free. Visitors must have cash for the entrance fee, credit and debit cards are not accepted at the entrance.

Worth mentioning — there is a quarter-mile hiking trail that is steep and somewhat uneven that you have to hike down to get to the pool. It’s a roughly 15-minute walk each way. Sturdy shoes are recommended.

For more information on Hamilton Pool Preserve, to make a reservation, or to get more information about the fees click here.