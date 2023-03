SAN ANTONIO – A single-vehicle crash has shut down parts of Highway 90 between Loop 1604 and Grosenbacher, according to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

As of around 7 p.m. Wednesday, both the East and Westbound lanes have been closed off, the BCSO said.

Deputies are asking the public to avoid the area and find an alternative route as they work to clear the road.

Details on the crash and injuries are unknown at this time.

We’ll bring you more updates as they become available.