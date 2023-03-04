80º

Southside ISD hosts first ever mariachi festival

Students were judged on musicianship, creativity, musical style, and alma Latina

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

Tags: San Antonio, Southside ISD, Mariachi

SAN ANTONIO – Mariachi is a genre of Regional Mexican music that dates to at least the 18th Century, and there is a new generation of musicians that said they are happy to continue the tradition.

On Saturday, students in mariachi groups from eight different school districts throughout South Texas took to the stage to compete at Southside ISD’s first mariachi festival.

The school districts listed below participated in the festival:

  • Southside ISD
  • San Antonio ISD
  • Uvalde ISD
  • Harlandale ISD
  • Laredo ISD
  • Southwest ISD (Southwest High School, JV, and 9th grade)
  • South San ISD (South San High School)
  • Brooks County ISD (Falfurrias High School)

The students were judged on musicianship, creativity, musical style, and alma Latina.

“My family is super proud of me, and they love the fact that I’m embracing my Mexican Americanness,” said Annaya Ramirez, a student at Southside High School.

“It’s good music, and I feel like we should bring it back more and bring back that culture,” said Deren Cordova, a student at Southside High School.

Laredo ISD Mariachi Director Rubén Guadian said his students are genuinely connected to the regional Mexican genre that is mariachi.

“A lot of them struggle with English, so English is their second language for them, so being able to be on mariachi music and sing in their own language gives them passion and happiness to be able to participate,” said Guadian.

Also in attendance was Uvalde High School’s Mariachi Los Coyotes, who earned a Division 1 rating, the highest rating possible, at the state mariachi festival last month.

Jonathan Cotto is a reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He’s a bilingual award-winning news reporter and he joined KSAT in 2021. Before coming to San Antonio, Cotto was reporting along the U.S.-Mexico border in South Texas. He’s a veteran of the United States Navy.

