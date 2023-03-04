Southside ISD hosts first ever mariachi festival

SAN ANTONIO – Mariachi is a genre of Regional Mexican music that dates to at least the 18th Century, and there is a new generation of musicians that said they are happy to continue the tradition.

On Saturday, students in mariachi groups from eight different school districts throughout South Texas took to the stage to compete at Southside ISD’s first mariachi festival.

The school districts listed below participated in the festival:

Southside ISD

San Antonio ISD

Uvalde ISD

Harlandale ISD

Laredo ISD

Southwest ISD (Southwest High School, JV, and 9th grade)

South San ISD (South San High School)

Brooks County ISD (Falfurrias High School)

The students were judged on musicianship, creativity, musical style, and alma Latina.

“My family is super proud of me, and they love the fact that I’m embracing my Mexican Americanness,” said Annaya Ramirez, a student at Southside High School.

“It’s good music, and I feel like we should bring it back more and bring back that culture,” said Deren Cordova, a student at Southside High School.

Laredo ISD Mariachi Director Rubén Guadian said his students are genuinely connected to the regional Mexican genre that is mariachi.

“A lot of them struggle with English, so English is their second language for them, so being able to be on mariachi music and sing in their own language gives them passion and happiness to be able to participate,” said Guadian.

Also in attendance was Uvalde High School’s Mariachi Los Coyotes, who earned a Division 1 rating, the highest rating possible, at the state mariachi festival last month.

More on KSAT: